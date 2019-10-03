EPS for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Expected At $0.31; MANDOM ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MDOMF) Sellers Increased By 98.98% Their Shorts

MANDOM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) had an increase of 98.98% in short interest. MDOMF’s SI was 19,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 98.98% from 9,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 195 days are for MANDOM CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MDOMF)’s short sellers to cover MDOMF’s short positions. It closed at $24.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $0.31 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 50.79% from last quarter's $0.63 EPS. CPSI's profit would be $4.45M giving it 17.41 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.'s analysts see 158.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 49,463 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It offers a range of hair styling, and face and body care products, including hair coloring, hair styling, facial care, deodorant, fragrance, and scalp care products for menÂ’s daily grooming and personal styling under the Gatsby and LÃºcido brands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides a range of make-up and skin care products for various womenÂ’s beauty routines primarily under the Bifesta and Pixy brands; and hair styling, and facial and body care products for women under the LÃºcido-L and Pucelle brands.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 18,928 shares. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 11,132 shares. Products Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,900 shares. Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 8,031 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 9,955 shares. Vanguard Inc accumulated 0% or 1.14M shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp invested in 0% or 376 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 47,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has 11,075 shares. Francisco Prtnrs Management Lp owns 690,212 shares for 96.14% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,408 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co owns 28,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $309.93 million. Maarten. It has a 16.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Among 3 analysts covering Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Computer Programs and Systems has $2600 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25’s average target is 15.79% above currents $21.59 stock price. Computer Programs and Systems had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of CPSI in report on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Dougherty \u0026 Co. on Tuesday, September 10 to “Buy”.