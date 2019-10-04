EPS for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Expected At $-0.11; Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Boosted By $305,099 Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

Analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report $-0.11 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Compugen Ltd.’s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 47,706 shares traded. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 2.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CGEN News: 02/04/2018 – Compugen, AstraZeneca unit in cancer drug development deal; 02/04/2018 – Compugen Announces Exclusive License Agreement With MedImmune for the Development of Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Antibody Pr; 09/05/2018 – Compugen 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – COMPUGEN: BAYER PRECLINICAL DATA ON BAY 1905254 SHOWS EFFICACY; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LICENSES ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TO ASTRAZENECA’S MEDIMMUNE; 17/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – BAYER PLANS TO ADVANCE CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY PROGRAM INTO FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIALS IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Compugen Reports on Status of Investigational New Drug Application for COM701, a First-in-Class Immuno-Oncology Therapeutic Ant; 26/03/2018 – Compugen Announces Appointment of Henry Adewoye, MD, as Chief Medical Officer; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN – FDA INFORMED CO THAT IND REVIEW CAN BE COMPLETED & APPLICATION CAN BE TAKEN OFF CLINICAL HOLD ONCE REQUESTED INFORMATION IS PROVIDED BY CO

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 2.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired 2,329 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc holds 89,122 shares with $11.69M value, up from 86,793 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 2.45M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company has market cap of $261.41 million. The company's pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 705,860 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) has 42,192 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc holds 1.07% or 393,328 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Paradigm Capital stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh reported 14,268 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Elm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.86% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd stated it has 530,563 shares. Los Angeles And Equity has 0.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 672,305 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Llc holds 1,742 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.61% or 42,840 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 65,283 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is -2.24% below currents $139.32 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. Deutsche Bank maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, September 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $14200 target. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased Ishares Tr stake by 50,090 shares to 37,227 valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IYR) stake by 15,544 shares and now owns 33,173 shares. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) was reduced too.

