EPS for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Expected At $-0.16; Rignet (RNET) Sellers Decreased By 22.01% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 30.43% from last quarter's $-0.23 EPS. After having $0.22 EPS previously, Compass Minerals International, Inc.'s analysts see -172.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 206,238 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500.

Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) had a decrease of 22.01% in short interest. RNET's SI was 237,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.01% from 304,900 shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 15 days are for Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)'s short sellers to cover RNET's short positions. The SI to Rignet Inc's float is 2.07%. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 34,674 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 30.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 27.95 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, March 18. The insider Fischer Valdemar L bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400. $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Reece Joseph E. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D..

