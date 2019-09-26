EPS for Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Expected At $0.40; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Boosted At&T (T) Position

Analysts expect Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. CODI’s profit would be $23.97 million giving it 12.29 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 45,303 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss $2.3M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 16.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired 60,304 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 435,646 shares with $14.60M value, up from 375,342 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $272.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 6.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018″; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 6.17% less from 17.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 4.02 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is 0.21% above currents $37.32 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of T in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

