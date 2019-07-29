EPS for Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Expected At $0.25; Japan Equity Fund (JEQ) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Analysts expect Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 212.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. SBS’s profit would be $172.56 million giving it 13.65 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 330,071 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 14 funds increased or opened new positions, while 11 cut down and sold stock positions in Japan Equity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 9.58 million shares, up from 9.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Japan Equity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 265,870 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 115,992 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.28% in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 57,000 shares.

More notable recent Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Distribution – PRNewswire” published on December 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition – PRNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: NBB Tender Offer, Liberty Funds Dividend Adjustment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 03, 2019.

It closed at $7.17 lastly. It is down 18.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $96.12 million. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.