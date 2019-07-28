EPS for Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (SBS) Expected At $0.25; Avalon Global Asset Management Decreased Maxlinear (MXL) Stake By $500,000

Analysts expect Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 212.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. SBS’s profit would be $172.57 million giving it 13.87 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 1.16M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Maxlinear Inc (MXL) stake by 10.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Maxlinear Inc (MXL)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 172,800 shares with $4.41M value, down from 192,800 last quarter. Maxlinear Inc now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.09% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.24 million shares traded or 186.57% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 24/05/2018 – MaxLinear and Pixelworks Selected by Nuvyyo for Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of its CFO and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q NET REV. $110.8M, EST. $112.0M; 12/03/2018 – MaxLinear to Showcase Industry’s First 400G Data Center Transceiver Chipset at OFC 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 47.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MXL’s profit will be $7.77 million for 52.75 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. $788,096 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) was sold by MOYER ALBERT J. PARDUN THOMAS E also sold $367,083 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares. Another trade for 2,093 shares valued at $45,419 was made by Kwong Connie H. on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 30,705 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Lc owns 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 161,415 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 10,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 36,261 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 112,476 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 10,379 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 86,055 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Jennison Associate Limited Liability reported 0.04% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications owns 0% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 17,610 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 8,705 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.47 million shares.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental clients in the state of SÃ£o Paulo. The company has market cap of $9.57 billion. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy. It has a 18.57 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided water services through 8.7 million water connections to approximately 24.7 million people; and sewage services through 7.1 million sewage connections to approximately 21.2 million people, as well as operated 73,015 kilometers of water pipes and water transmission lines, and 50,097 kilometers of sewer lines.