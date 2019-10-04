EPS for Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Expected At $0.01; Ameriprise Financial Decreased By $2.42 Million Its Providence Service (PRSC) Stake

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased Providence Service Corp (PRSC) stake by 39.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 42,481 shares as Providence Service Corp (PRSC)’s stock declined 14.84%. The Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 63,775 shares with $3.66M value, down from 106,256 last quarter. Providence Service Corp now has $750.66M valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 41,718 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 22/05/2018 – LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE, OVER WHICH TIME IMPLEMENTATION COSTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE TO CLOSE LOGISTICARE HQ AND TUCSON OFFICE; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE SAYS EMPLOYEES CAN RELOCATE; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 04/04/2018 – NKF Kicks Off 2018 Kidney Walks as LogistiCare National Team Marks Fourth Year; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Rev $406.9M

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report $0.01 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 92.86% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. CVLT’s profit would be $451,876 giving it 1132.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Commvault Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 689,987 shares traded or 39.27% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – COST-STRUCTURE INITIATIVES IDENTIFIED FOR COMMVAULT INCLUDE DE-LAYERING OF MANAGEMENT POSITIONS, RE-EVALUATING GO-TO-MARKET MODEL; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – BELIEVE COMMVAULT HAS ABILITY TO ACHIEVE MID-20S OPER. MARGIN TARGET WITHIN NEXT 3 YRS; 10/04/2018 – Commvault Innovates With New Proactive Customer Support Framework & Announces Seventh Consecutive Year Of Beating Industry Aver; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: N. Robert Hammer Anticipated to Remain as Chmn After Successor Appointed; 02/04/2018 – CommVault: ‘Has Had Initial Discussions with Elliott’; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: New Directors Will Be Identified by Elliott, Subject to Approval of Bd; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – COMMVAULT’S OPERATING REVIEW SHOULD BE OVERSEEN BY A NEWLY FORMED OPERATING COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Kaminario and Commvault Join Forces to Accelerate and Automate Operational Backup and Recovery and Ensure Business Continuity

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It has a 419.44 P/E ratio. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes.

