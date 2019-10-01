EPS for Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Expected At $0.44; United Capital Financial Advisers Upped By $661,484 Its Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Holding

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Unilever Plc Adr (UL) stake by 34.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 10,844 shares as Unilever Plc Adr (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 41,859 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 31,015 last quarter. Unilever Plc Adr now has $158.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 2.03M shares traded or 202.29% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS PRICING IN BRAZIL SHOULD PICK UP THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.44 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. CHCT’s profit would be $8.54M giving it 24.80 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 75,575 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 38.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT); 02/04/2018 COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 21,204 shares to 29,909 valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,339 shares and now owns 55,634 shares. Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Long-Term Investors Should Consider Buying SHOP Stock Near $250 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.