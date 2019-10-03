EPS for Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Expected At $0.44; Strategic Global Advisors Increased Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 24.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 14,312 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 73,004 shares with $7.17M value, up from 58,692 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $95.58. About 491,757 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.44 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 12.82% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. CHCT’s profit would be $8.54M giving it 24.99 P/E if the $0.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 23,463 shares traded. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) has risen 38.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCT News: 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr Raises Dividend to 40c; 03/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, IN AMOUNT OF $0.40 PER SHARE, IS PAYABLE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Community Healthcare Trust; 03/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Announces Increased First Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Tr 1Q EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 08/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST INC CHCT.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.39; 08/05/2018 – Community Healthcare Trust Announces Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Community Healthcare Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCT)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 22,572 shares to 20,692 valued at $991,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 26,958 shares and now owns 6,936 shares. Dxc Technology Co was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 79,742 shares. Maverick Cap Limited reported 0.11% stake. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.97M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.03% stake. Eaton Vance accumulated 39,716 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 107,574 shares stake. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 10,495 shares. 54,001 were reported by Royal London Asset Management. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa accumulated 2,148 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 0.32% or 49,944 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd holds 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 5,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited owns 390 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70,849 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 220,000 shares.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $853.71 million.