EPS for Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Expected At $0.15; Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Shorts Decreased By 5.97%

Analysts expect Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) to report $0.15 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. ESXB’s profit would be $3.33 million giving it 13.55 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Community Bankers Trust Corporation’s analysts see -6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 6,120 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 10.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) had a decrease of 5.97% in short interest. SEDG’s SI was 7.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.97% from 7.44 million shares previously. With 479,300 avg volume, 15 days are for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s short sellers to cover SEDG’s short positions. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 251,722 shares traded. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has declined 23.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SEDG News: 16/03/2018 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 27/03/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC SEDG.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $45; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Enters UPS Market With Agreement To Acquire Gamatronic, A UPS Technology Leader; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Rev $209.9M; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q EPS 75c; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 80C; 09/05/2018 – SolarEdge Technologies 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE 1Q REV. $209.9M, EST. $204.6M; 12/04/2018 – SolarEdge Wins Edison Award; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPON CLOSING OF AGREEMENT, ABOUT 100 OF GAMATRONIC’S EMPLOYEES WILL BE REHIRED AS SOLAREDGE EMPLOYEES

Since January 15, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $30,845 activity. 112 shares were bought by THOMAS BRUCE E, worth $836. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $14,423 was made by Hardy William E. on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 446 shares valued at $3,251 was bought by WATKINS JOHN C. 350 Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares with value of $2,643 were bought by WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK. On Tuesday, January 29 Way Oliver L. bought $7,494 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) or 1,000 shares. Barber Gerald F. bought $391 worth of stock.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding firm for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses in Virginia and Maryland. The company has market cap of $180.46 million. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; safe deposit box facilities; and insurance and investment products.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The companyÂ’s DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers, inverters, and cloud monitoring software. It has a 27.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in a range of solar market divisions, including residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations.

