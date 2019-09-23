EPS for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Expected At $0.93; Colony Group Has Lifted Merck & Co (MRK) Stake By $8.89 Million

Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report $0.93 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.10% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. CBSH’s profit would be $102.07 million giving it 16.30 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -3.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 813,336 shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards

Colony Group Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 275.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc acquired 107,152 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Colony Group Llc holds 146,049 shares with $12.25 million value, up from 38,897 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $218.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.71 million shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 09/05/2018 – Korea Investment Adds Merck & Co, Exits Ryanair: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 16/04/2018 – Easton Pharmaceuticals Announces BAYER Agreement Update; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Net Pft EUR1.01B; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 9.50% above currents $85.16 stock price. Merck & Co had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, June 21 report.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Publishes Investor Presentation with Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire" on August 26, 2019

