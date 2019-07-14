EPS for Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Expected At $0.77; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased By $657,955 Its Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stake

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) stake by 22.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 657,955 shares as Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN)’s stock rose 79.46%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 2.22 million shares with $4.29 million value, down from 2.88 million last quarter. Hudson Technologies Inc now has $30.55M valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.0173 during the last trading session, reaching $0.717. About 557,133 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 22.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Rev $42.4M; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 30 Days; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports Record Revenues of $140.4 Million for Full Year 2017; Full Year EPS of $0.26 Per Diluted Share; Non; 09/05/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $230 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 27 Days; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 1Q Rev $44M-$48M

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report $0.77 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 4.05% from last quarter’s $0.74 EPS. CMCO’s profit would be $18.05M giving it 13.11 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s analysts see 11.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 76,633 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 04/04/2018 – New CM Lodestar VS Electric Chain Hoist Harnesses the Power of Intelligent Lifting; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon: Plan Was Originally Scheduled to Expire on May 18, 2019; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold HDSN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 16,295 shares. Robotti Robert holds 13,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.35M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 0% or 7,188 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Weber Alan W holds 306,200 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 2.58M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 91 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 0.34% or 2.22 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc reported 4.18 million shares stake. 514 are owned by Dubuque Commercial Bank. New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Limited Co owns 3.83 million shares. Blackrock holds 807,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 29,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report earnings on August, 14. HDSN’s profit will be $2.56 million for 2.99 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) stake by 364,856 shares to 4.92 million valued at $51.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 31,069 shares and now owns 40,208 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

More notable recent Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hudson Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:HDSN – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Revenues of $34.7 Million and Gross Margin of 20% – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 11,712 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spitfire Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.77% or 132,889 shares. 156,850 were accumulated by Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Engineers Gate Manager L P holds 0.03% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 13,597 shares. 81,262 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 0.11% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 203,469 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc reported 4,450 shares stake. Mirae Asset Invests Company has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 20,639 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank reported 456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 977 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 0% stake.