EPS for Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Expected At $0.75; Forward Air (FWRD) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Forward Air Corp (FWRD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 100 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 85 reduced and sold equity positions in Forward Air Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 26.12 million shares, down from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Forward Air Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 0 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 66 Increased: 70 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report $0.75 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. CMCO’s profit would be $17.72M giving it 12.52 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.81 EPS previously, Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s analysts see -7.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 10,317 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – WJHL: BREAKING: Fire at Columbus McKinnon; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C

Among 2 analysts covering Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Columbus McKinnon has $5500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 26.46% above currents $37.56 stock price. Columbus McKinnon had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold Columbus McKinnon Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 108,203 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Group has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Skylands Cap Ltd Company invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 32,617 shares. Victory Cap invested in 60,810 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 36,856 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Lc has invested 0.9% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Mirae Asset Global has 11,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Phocas Fincl holds 0% or 217,332 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 159,060 shares. State Street Corporation reported 434,283 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com invested in 0% or 161,162 shares. Principal Gp Inc invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, makes, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $887.22 million. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists. It has a 16.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides alloy and carbon steel chains; alloy chains under the Herc-Alloy brand; load chains and carbon steel welded-link chains; alloy and carbon steel closed-die forged chain attachments, including hooks, shackles, Hammerloks, and master links; eye, shank, and ramshorn lifting hooks; and carbon steel forged and stamped products, such as load binders, logging tools, and other securing devices.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation for 50,155 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 436,504 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.97% invested in the company for 176,457 shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 12,990 shares.

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 2.63% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $22.02M for 20.37 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.36% negative EPS growth.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics firm in the United State and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services , Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. It has a 20.41 P/E ratio. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 7,891 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%

