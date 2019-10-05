EPS for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Expected At $1.54; Nisource (NI) Sentiment Is 1.25

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report $1.54 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 9.22% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. COLM’s profit would be $104.22M giving it 15.28 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Columbia Sportswear Company’s analysts see 569.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 231,296 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Raises 2018 View To Net $213M-Net $220M; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – CONSOLIDATED INVENTORIES INCREASED 2 PERCENT TO $406.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $398.8 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Nisource Inc (NI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 174 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 139 cut down and sold their stock positions in Nisource Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 329.34 million shares, down from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nisource Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 114 Increased: 130 New Position: 44.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold Columbia Sportswear Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 24.35 million shares or 0.61% less from 24.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 28,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,574 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) holds 34 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Comm Ltd stated it has 8,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mngmt L P stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4,308 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Prudential Financial has 5,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Ltd Co holds 4,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Ca reported 20,000 shares. 2,072 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.78% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Alps Advisors holds 0% or 3,716 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

Columbia Sportswear Company designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.37 billion. The firm provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for men, women, and youth under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, and prAna brands. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used during various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, and adventure travel.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 4.01% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. for 13.14 million shares. Rbo & Co Llc owns 301,617 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Management Llc has 1.84% invested in the company for 2.67 million shares. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H & Co Inc has invested 1.74% in the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 5.44 million shares.

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.95 million for 185.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 2.54M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NI) has risen 15.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 – NISOURCE’S COLUMBIA GAS OF PA FILES FOR BASE-RATE ADJUSTMENT; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It has a 88.98 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.