EPS for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) Expected At $-0.41; Nova Measuring Instruments LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NVMI) Shorts Raised By 48.25%

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report $-0.41 EPS on September, 20.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 51.85% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s analysts see 51.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.11% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 3,342 shares traded. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) has declined 42.53% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.53% the S&P500.

Nova Measuring Instruments LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NVMI) had an increase of 48.25% in short interest. NVMI’s SI was 250,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 48.25% from 168,700 shares previously. With 109,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Nova Measuring Instruments LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s short sellers to cover NVMI’s short positions. The SI to Nova Measuring Instruments LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.03%. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 104,956 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $12.97 million. The Company’s products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company has market cap of $773.23 million. The firm offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition.

