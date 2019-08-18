EPS for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) Expected At $-0.41; Dover (DOV) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover has $11200 highest and $96 lowest target. $103’s average target is 13.54% above currents $90.72 stock price. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $101 target in Monday, April 22 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight”. See Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $97 New Target: $101 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $93 New Target: $99 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $96 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $92 New Target: $97 Maintain

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report $-0.41 EPS on September, 20.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 51.85% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s analysts see 51.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 9.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 1,780 shares traded. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) has declined 42.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.53% the S&P500.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.19 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 22.2 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dover Increases Dividend By 2% – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Dover Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 784 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 3,874 shares. 28,198 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 25,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Limited reported 8,400 shares stake. 157,188 are owned by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Company. Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Management has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Pettee accumulated 0.47% or 7,876 shares. Cs Mckee L P reported 196,107 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 1.84% or 65,203 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 191,351 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

The stock increased 1.93% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.72. About 595,018 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off

More notable recent CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CollPlant is Developing 3D-bioprinted Implants for Regeneration of Breast Tissue – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CollPlant Announces Corporate Name Change to CollPlant Biotechnologies to Better Reflect Its Business – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CollPlant Sets Terms For $25 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2016. More interesting news about CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CollPlant and United Therapeutics Announce Global Licensing and Commercialization Agreement for 3D Bioprinting of Solid-Organ Scaffolds for Human Transplants – PR Newswire” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CollPlant Announces Approval of Its rhCollagen Manufacturing Facility by European Union Notified Body – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $14.04 million. The Company’s products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs.