EPS for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Expected At $0.71; Home Depot (the (HD) Shorts Down By 6.75%

Home Depot Inc (the (NYSE:HD) had a decrease of 6.75% in short interest. HD's SI was 9.65 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.75% from 10.35M shares previously. With 3.97M avg volume, 2 days are for Home Depot Inc (the (NYSE:HD)'s short sellers to cover HD's short positions. The SI to Home Depot Inc (the's float is 0.85%. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 334,742 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.39% from last quarter's $0.72 EPS. CL's profit would be $609.18 million giving it 25.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Colgate-Palmolive Company's analysts see -1.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 155,900 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 0.98% above currents $229.87 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”.

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $251.74 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.45% above currents $72.41 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

