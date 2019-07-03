EPS for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) Expected At $1.79; Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) Has 1.85 Sentiment

Analysts expect Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to report $1.79 EPS on July, 10 after the close.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 39.84% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. T_CCA’s profit would be $88.81M giving it 13.27 P/E if the $1.79 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, Cogeco Communications Inc.’s analysts see 9.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 50,489 shares traded. Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 85 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 46 decreased and sold their stock positions in Erie Indemnity Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Erie Indemnity Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 41 Increased: 48 New Position: 37.

Among 6 analysts covering Cogeco Commun (TSE:CCA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cogeco Commun has $98 highest and $86 lowest target. $91.83’s average target is -3.33% below currents $94.99 stock price. Cogeco Commun had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $96 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, February 27. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report.

Cogeco Communications Inc. operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. It offers video services and programming, such as basic services, pay and discretionary services, On-demand services, high definition television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.54 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 45.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $85.76M for 39.48 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.89% EPS growth.

Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 14.62% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company for 52,805 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owns 143,025 shares or 7.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 2.85% invested in the company for 59,797 shares. The Florida-based Jackson Wealth Management Llc has invested 1.44% in the stock. Old Republic International Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 222,600 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity.