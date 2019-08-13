EPS for Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Expected At $-0.08; Smartfinancial (SMBK) Shorts Increased By 6.45%

Smartfinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) had an increase of 6.45% in short interest. SMBK’s SI was 249,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.45% from 234,100 shares previously. With 34,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Smartfinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)’s short sellers to cover SMBK’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 37,897 shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) has declined 15.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SMBK News: 04/04/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Commissioner Rostin Behnam to Participate in a Fireside Chat at IFM and the Mercatus Center’s Smart Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ SmartFinancial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMBK); 18/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Sets First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates; 16/03/2018 FINLAB FASTBILL, KONTIST LAUNCH ‘SMART FINANCIAL ASSISTANT’,; 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – SmartFinancial, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Southern Community Bank; 06/04/2018 – SmartFinancial: SMARTFINANCIAL, INC. APPOINTS TUCKER AND WICKS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS Apr 06; 24/04/2018 – SmartFinancial Reports Record $0.30 Earnings per Common Share for the First Quarter 2018

Analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter's $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Codexis, Inc.'s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.74. About 385,128 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. The company has market cap of $801.85 million. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable clients to perform chemistry screening. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Among 2 analysts covering Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Codexis has $25 highest and $22.5 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 72.85% above currents $13.74 stock price. Codexis had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. The stock of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $286.01 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans.

