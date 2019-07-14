EPS for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Expected At $0.81; Paradice Investment Management Boosted Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holding

Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) to report $0.81 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 17.39% from last quarter’s $0.69 EPS. KOF’s profit would be $170.17M giving it 19.16 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V.’s analysts see 26.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 30,671 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN5.87B; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA INDEFINITELY CLOSES OPS IN ALTAMIRANO, GUERRERO; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 10/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Femsa Slump Makes It Cheapest LatAm Fizzy Bottler

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 52,945 shares as Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 586,199 shares with $48.49M value, up from 533,254 last quarter. Msc Indl Direct Inc now has $4.00B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 661,136 shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Among 2 analysts covering Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV (NYSE:KOF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca Cola Femsa SAB De CV had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) rating on Tuesday, March 12. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $50 target.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company has market cap of $13.04 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to clients in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina.

Among 4 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 11 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Stephens to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Limited Liability Com holds 91,750 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 28,610 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Haverford Fincl Serv accumulated 12,854 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 29,304 shares. 10,416 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com. Mason Street Advsr holds 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 24,008 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 7,832 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na reported 6,457 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ww Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,045 shares. Seizert Prns Llc reported 0.13% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn accumulated 549,583 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability has invested 1.05% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. On Friday, January 25 the insider KELLY DENIS F sold $96,973. POLLI GREGORY sold $1.05 million worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, February 7. 5,293 shares valued at $436,579 were sold by Armstrong Steve on Friday, January 18. 601 shares were sold by Bonomo Charles, worth $49,889.