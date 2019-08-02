EPS for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) Expected At $0.87; Village Super Market (VLGEA)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) to report $0.87 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.75% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. CCEP’s profit would be $412.04M giving it 15.96 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 1.14M shares traded. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has risen 33.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.56% the S&P500.

Village Super Market Inc (VLGEA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 47 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 30 reduced and sold their equity positions in Village Super Market Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 6.57 million shares, up from 6.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Village Super Market Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 26 Increased: 28 New Position: 19.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company has market cap of $26.30 billion. The firm offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It has a 32.65 P/E ratio. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÃ‰AU Smartwater brands.

Menta Capital Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Village Super Market, Inc. for 26,314 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 363,517 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.27% invested in the company for 99,360 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 44,428 shares.

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company has market cap of $359.02 million. The Company’s stores feature specialty departments, such as on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. It has a 14.48 P/E ratio. The firm operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 45,272 shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) has declined 13.20% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500.