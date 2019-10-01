EPS for CNB Financial (CCNE) Expected At $0.63; Stonemor Partners LP (STON) Sentiment Is 0.58

Stonemor Partners LP (STON) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.42, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 7 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 12 cut down and sold positions in Stonemor Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 12.04 million shares, down from 12.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Stonemor Partners LP in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter's $0.6 EPS. CCNE's profit would be $9.57 million giving it 11.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, CNB Financial Corporation's analysts see -1.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 26,646 shares traded or 31.80% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CNB Financial Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.52 million shares or 0.17% more from 6.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $436.18 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,336 activity. Scott Nicholas N. Jr. also bought $1,336 worth of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares.

More notable recent CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Now The Time To Put CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "CNB Financial Corporation Hires Lima as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire" published on July 10, 2019

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in StoneMor Partners L.P. for 235,969 shares. Oaktree Capital Management Lp owns 4.48 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 901,200 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,884 shares.

More notable recent StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "StoneMor Partners L.P. Announces Commencement of Rights Offering – GlobeNewswire" on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "StoneMor Partners L.P. Sets Record Date for Rights Offering to Unitholders – GlobeNewswire" published on September 16, 2019

The stock decreased 16.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 169,199 shares traded or 317.34% up from the average. StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) has declined 56.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.52% the S&P500.