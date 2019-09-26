EPS for CNB Financial (CCNE) Expected At $0.63; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Cut The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 32,929 shares as The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 1.68M shares with $67.60 million value, down from 1.71M last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporati now has $54.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 7.08 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger

Analysts expect CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CCNE’s profit would be $9.57 million giving it 11.75 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, CNB Financial Corporation’s analysts see -1.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 17,787 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management holds 0.22% or 250,547 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 169,452 shares. Clean Yield Group stated it has 0.23% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Meridian Management holds 96,062 shares. Harris LP accumulated 1.18% or 15.95 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 84,997 shares. Sands Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 6.93 million shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Fmr Ltd Com stated it has 22.63 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.67% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 60,526 shares. Moreover, Weitz Investment has 2.28% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Synovus Fincl reported 49,772 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highland, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,335 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Goldfarb Mark A bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81M for 15.60 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $44.65’s average target is 6.82% above currents $41.8 stock price. Charles Schwab had 15 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. Wells Fargo maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $47 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wood.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased Intellia Therapeutics Inc stake by 143,334 shares to 1.10M valued at $18.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 243,702 shares and now owns 486,918 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $450.01 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 12.09 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,336 activity. 50 CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares with value of $1,336 were bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr..