EPS for CMS Energy (CMS) Expected At $0.50; Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Sentiment Is 1.02

Genesis Energy LP (GEL) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 49 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 48 reduced and sold stakes in Genesis Energy LP. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 87.65 million shares, up from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Genesis Energy LP in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 36 Increased: 30 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report $0.50 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. CMS’s profit would be $141.88M giving it 29.49 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, CMS Energy Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 896,549 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 03/04/2018 – Keynote Confirmed: Seema Verma, 15th Administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Deliver CMS Address a; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 08/03/2018 – Malaysian Cement & Concrete Manufacturers Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 30 Companies Including Oriental Holdings Berhad, CMS Cement and Alliance Precast Industries – ResearchAndMarkets; 10/04/2018 – Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants Accelerates, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 77. Interim Reporting; 19/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns CMS Certification for Lung Transplant Program; 20/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 78. Interim Reporting; 29/03/2018 – Contentstack Introduces CMS Modular Blocks, A Dynamic New Way to Create Pages Quickly and Easily; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP SAYS NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2078

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS Energy Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Archford Strategies stated it has 539 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Gamco Et Al holds 0.02% or 37,300 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 164,700 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Sei Investments holds 201,470 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 234,637 shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) or 47,132 shares. Andra Ap holds 124,500 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 43 shares. 5.34 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Inc. Financial Bank holds 6,285 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 22,336 shares. Reaves W H Company reported 947,348 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 72,643 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CMS Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy firm primarily in Michigan. The company has market cap of $16.74 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. It has a 26.68 P/E ratio. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $84,000 activity.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 380.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $17.16M for 38.82 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the natural gas and crude oil industry. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It operates through four divisions: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of natural gas and crude oil.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Tx holds 12.72% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. for 300,000 shares. Rr Advisors Llc owns 3.29 million shares or 8.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has 6% invested in the company for 10.67 million shares. The Texas-based Salient Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust, a New York-based fund reported 308,097 shares.

