EPS for Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Expected At $0.11; Shorts at LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (HCMLF) Lowered By 18.76%

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. CLPR’s profit would be $1.96 million giving it 25.70 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Clipper Realty Inc.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 18,126 shares traded. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) has risen 52.71% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPR News: 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Adj FFO/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clipper Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLPR); 08/03/2018 Clipper Realty 4Q Rev $27.3M; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 21c

LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HCMLF) had a decrease of 18.76% in short interest. HCMLF’s SI was 2.84 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 18.76% from 3.50M shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 3155 days are for LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HCMLF)’s short sellers to cover HCMLF’s short positions. It closed at $49.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates in the building materials industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.04 billion. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; and aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also produces and distributes ready-mix concrete, concrete products, and asphalt; and offers construction and paving services, and other services and products, as well as provides waste management solutions.

More important recent LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA: The Discount Remains – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Solvay: A One-Time Glitch Or The New Normal? – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pargesa Trading At A Large Discount To NAV – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2016. More interesting news about LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pargesa Trades At 65% Of Its NAV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2017.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $201.48 million. It operates in Commercial and Residential divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.