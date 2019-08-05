EPS for Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Expected At $0.40; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Blackstone Group LP (BX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 205 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 195 sold and reduced their holdings in Blackstone Group LP. The funds in our database now possess: 289.54 million shares, down from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackstone Group LP in top ten equity positions decreased from 18 to 17 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 157 Increased: 143 New Position: 62.

Analysts expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 34.43% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. CWEN’s profit would be $75.23M giving it 11.36 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -322.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 452,711 shares traded. Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has declined 0.99% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $55.85 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 26.1 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.85M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 16.15% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. for 618,500 shares. Hmi Capital Llc owns 3.25 million shares or 13.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Management L.L.C. has 8.86% invested in the company for 921,547 shares. The California-based Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc has invested 7.29% in the stock. Account Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 219,141 shares.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.96 million shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has risen 37.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – UPDATES ON TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone offers peek into private equity’s UK gender pay gap; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Travelport must hope Elliott inspires others; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS – DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY 2017 GENDER PAY GAP OF 30 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone to Bid for Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios in EUR1.91 Bln Deal; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY CENTER FOR AUTISM, RELATED DISORDERS (CARD); 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 24/04/2018 – CFTC May Act on Manufactured CDS Payouts After Blackstone Trade; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS; 18/04/2018 – Blackstone’s Japan move highlights governance fight

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt . It has a 160.88 P/E ratio. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.