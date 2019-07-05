EPS for Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) Expected At $0.31; Wesco International Has 1.45 Sentiment

Analysts expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 49.18% from last quarter’s $0.61 EPS. CWEN’s profit would be $57.70 million giving it 13.79 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Clearway Energy, Inc.’s analysts see -272.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 168,443 shares traded. Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has declined 12.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500.

Wesco International Inc (WCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 113 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 78 sold and trimmed holdings in Wesco International Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 42.72 million shares, up from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wesco International Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 54 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 12.39% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. for 3.99 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 52,500 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2% invested in the company for 102,723 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 1.88% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,235 shares.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.59M for 8.69 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 139,121 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt . It has a 151.33 P/E ratio. The firm also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.