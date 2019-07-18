EPS for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Expected At $-0.04; CT REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (CTRRF) Shorts Decreased By 12.88%

Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 175,835 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has risen 39.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 20/04/2018 – Clean Energy to Construct Three CNG Stations in Ontario for Union Energy Solutions; 13/03/2018 Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Catalina Pacific®, a CalPortland® Company, Stakes Out Environmental Leadership Position by Converting Its California Ready-Mi; 24/05/2018 – Clean Energy Advocates Congressional Support for Natural Gas Legislation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Clean Energy Fuels Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLNE); 10/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total Will Become Largest Stockholder With 25% Stake; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 21/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP SAYS DETERMINED TO POSTPONE DATE OF ANNUAL MEETING TO JUNE 8, TO ADD NEW PROPOSALS TO BE VOTED ON AT MEETING – SEC FILING

CT REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had a decrease of 12.88% in short interest. CTRRF’s SI was 23,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.88% from 26,400 shares previously. It closed at $10.46 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $550.52 million. The firm supplies compressed natural gas , liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 57.69 million shares or 2.20% more from 56.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Lc accumulated 93,082 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.02% stake. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 50,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning reported 365,254 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) for 9.42 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc owns 4,950 shares. 432,840 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Services Automobile Association holds 15,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 30,000 are owned by Fincl Architects. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd has 0% invested in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE). 10,335 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 21,829 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability owns 352,581 shares.

