EPS for Clarus (CLAR) Expected At $0.04; United Community Banks (UCBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. CLAR’s profit would be $1.20 million giving it 91.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.20 EPS previously, Clarus Corporation’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 29,889 shares traded. Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) has risen 93.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CLAR News: 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 26/03/2018 – Clarus’ Black Diamond Opens Anchorage, Alaska Retail Store; 07/05/2018 – Clarus 1Q EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – CLARUS CORP – ANTICIPATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SALES TO GROW 17%-20% TO ABOUT $200 MLN -$205 MLN; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Increases Size of Non-Brokered Offering and Retains Clarus Securities as Financial Advisor; 07/05/2018 – Clarus Backs FY18 Sales $200M-$205M; 15/05/2018 – Clarus Corporation to Expand in Utah; 01/05/2018 – Sierra Bullets Makes Strategic Investments in Sales and Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clarus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLAR); 12/03/2018 – CLARUS CORP – FOR 2018, ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, COMPANY EXPECTS SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $197.5 MLN TO $202.5 MLN

United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 95 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 79 reduced and sold stock positions in United Community Banks Inc. The funds in our database now own: 69.81 million shares, up from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Community Banks Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 60 Increased: 63 New Position: 32.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. for 562,500 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 300,393 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.12% invested in the company for 952,867 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.75% in the stock. Fsi Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,946 shares.

United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.06 million for 12.00 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.79% EPS growth.