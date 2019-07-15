EPS for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) Expected At $0.49; State Street (STT) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.36% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. CIVB’s profit would be $7.66 million giving it 11.06 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -14.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 1,055 shares traded. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 3.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Among 8 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. State Street had 16 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19. Goldman Sachs downgraded State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Tuesday, January 22 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6700 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. See State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $59.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $69.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $338.57 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 19.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

More notable recent Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Civista Bancshares (CIVB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keefe Bruyette downgrades banks to market perform – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 920,849 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video)

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “State Street (STT) to Raise Dividend to $0.52/Share, $2B Stock buyback Following CCAR – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “State Street launches ESG money market fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold State Street Corporation shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owns 18,587 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 5,406 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 10,596 shares. Spinnaker accumulated 0.03% or 4,960 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 3,577 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 8,900 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited. Pnc Ser Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 635,245 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp holds 129,345 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Enterprise Fin Services owns 232 shares. Wilkins Counsel holds 0.44% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 22,000 shares. Tompkins Financial stated it has 0.06% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Gideon Capital holds 4,584 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Laurion Capital Mngmt L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 7,197 shares.