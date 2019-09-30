EPS for Civeo (CVEO) Expected At $-0.03; Kennedy Capital Management Increased Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Position By $1.01 Million

Analysts expect Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Civeo Corporation’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. It closed at $1.24 lastly. It is down 58.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 30/05/2018 – Civeo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd. and Announces Amendment and Restatement of Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $490 MLN TO $512 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$144M; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON REPORTS 24.8 PCT STAKE IN CIVEO CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Loss $55.3M; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2018 EBIT $93M-EBIT $100M; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2018 Rev $490M-$512M; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO – FOR 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA OF $93 MLN TO $100 MLN, INCLUSIVE OF OPERATIONS ACQUIRED IN NORALTA AND LOUISIANA ACQUISITIONS

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) stake by 51.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 67,175 shares as Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC)’s stock rose 28.25%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 198,567 shares with $3.07M value, up from 131,392 last quarter. Audiocodes Ltd. now has $575.00M valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 176,951 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $210.22 million. The firm develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) stake by 8,502 shares to 60,075 valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) stake by 27,573 shares and now owns 188,307 shares. Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Fin Gp owns 600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Moreover, Dorsey Wright & Associate has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 1,234 shares. 400 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Eqis Capital Inc accumulated 28,139 shares. 31,736 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 41,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Management And Company. Sei Investments Communications owns 11,771 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 22,900 shares. 198,567 were accumulated by Kennedy Cap Management. 4,015 are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 71,000 were reported by Philadelphia Tru Co.