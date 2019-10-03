EPS for Civeo (CVEO) Expected At $-0.03; Intuit (INTU) Sentiment Is 1.27

Analysts expect Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Civeo Corporation’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 33,044 shares traded. Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has declined 58.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CVEO News: 27/04/2018 – CIVEO – FOR 2018, CO EXPECTS EBITDA OF $93 MLN TO $100 MLN, INCLUSIVE OF OPERATIONS ACQUIRED IN NORALTA AND LOUISIANA ACQUISITIONS; 28/03/2018 – CIVEO CORP – EXPECTS TO CLOSE ACQUISITION ON OR ABOUT APRIL 2, 2018; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON REPORTS 24.8 PCT STAKE IN CIVEO CORP AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Civeo 1Q Loss $55.3M; 27/04/2018 – Civeo Sees 2Q EBIT $28M-EBIT $30M; 02/04/2018 – Civeo Completes Acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd; 15/03/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N -AGREEMENT AMENDS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PLACE AN ADDITIONAL C$30 MLN OF TOTAL CONSIDERATION INTO AN ESCROW ACCOUNT; 27/04/2018 – CIVEO CORP CVEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $490 MLN TO $512 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Civeo Shareholders Approve Share Issuance Proposal For Pending Acquisition Of Noralta Lodge; 09/04/2018 – LANCE TORGERSON SAYS AGREED CIVEO TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD AT CLOSING OF NORALTA ACQUISITION TO EIGHT, APPOINT LANCE TORGERSON AS A CLASS l DIRECTOR

Intuit Inc (INTU) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 353 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 278 reduced and sold positions in Intuit Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 219.23 million shares, down from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Intuit Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 27 to 24 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 243 Increased: 260 New Position: 93.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $205.29 million. The firm develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 43.97 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.