EPS for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Expected At $0.84; Credit Agricole S A Lowered Its Teleflex (TFX) Holding

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report $0.84 EPS on October, 24 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 19.23% from last quarter's $1.04 EPS. CTXS's profit would be $109.96M giving it 28.79 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Citrix Systems, Inc.'s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.72. About 1.23 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500.

Credit Agricole S A decreased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 49.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A analyzed 8,221 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)'s stock rose 21.07%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 8,284 shares with $2.74M value, down from 16,505 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $15.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $340.83. About 260,234 shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.61 million for 30.87 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year's $2.52 per share. TFX's profit will be $127.61 million for 30.87 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A increased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 13,304 shares to 147,744 valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 69,400 shares and now owns 380,592 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Co accumulated 305 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 36,985 shares. The Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Grp Incorporated Asset has invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Northeast Consultants has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 2,710 shares. The California-based Mar Vista Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 3.35% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Atlanta Cap Management Communication L L C invested in 2.42 million shares. Ranger Invest Management LP stated it has 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Principal Finance Group Inc Inc reported 0.12% stake. Rice Hall James And Assocs Llc holds 168,417 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Group Incorporated Inc has 1,554 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has invested 0.4% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Sun Life Fin accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Teleflex Inc has $42000 highest and $309 lowest target. $373.50’s average target is 9.59% above currents $340.83 stock price. Teleflex Inc had 16 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, March 27. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $34500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $350 target. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Monday, August 5 report.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.66 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 25.99 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold Citrix Systems, Inc. shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 518,016 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rdl Financial Inc reported 27,393 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 11,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp owns 597,984 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.39% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Citigroup invested in 366,957 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Com reported 10,000 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd holds 294 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 23,299 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Limited owns 7 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.09% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Savings Bank has invested 0.3% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 8,575 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated.