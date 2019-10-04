EPS for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) Expected At $1.39; Netapp (NTAP) Shorts Lowered By 5.53%

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 6.92% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. CZFS’s profit would be $4.90 million giving it 10.50 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Services, Inc.’s analysts see 0.72% EPS growth. It closed at $58.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) had a decrease of 5.53% in short interest. NTAP’s SI was 15.40 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.53% from 16.31 million shares previously. With 2.56M avg volume, 6 days are for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s short sellers to cover NTAP’s short positions. The SI to Netapp Inc’s float is 6.25%. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 2.03 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.23 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold NetApp, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.04% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 102,667 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Skba Mngmt Limited has 43,700 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 11,255 are held by Alps Advsrs Inc. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 114,821 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 32,807 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 102,684 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 29.02 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.85% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 42,650 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.21 million shares. Kistler stated it has 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 34,845 shares. 3,674 are owned by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About NetApp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE: Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Approaching Deadline in Class Action Against NETAPP, INC. (NASDAQ: NTAP) – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Susquehanna turns bullish on NetApp – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Stockholders of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $60.38’s average target is 17.43% above currents $51.42 stock price. NetApp had 19 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, September 9. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 15. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4100 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 0 investors sold Citizens Financial Services, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 51,923 shares or 57.56% less from 122,338 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru reported 9,750 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS).

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First Citizens Community Bank that provides a range of banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $205.88 million. It provides various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.