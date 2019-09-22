EPS for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Expected At $0.97; Forest Hill Capital Trimmed Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 10.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 29,290 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock rose 5.18%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 256,502 shares with $14.74 million value, down from 285,792 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 312,469 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.97 EPS on October, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.30% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. CFG’s profit would be $433.66 million giving it 9.25 P/E if the $0.97 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 1.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 7.28M shares traded or 61.83% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Pinnacle Prtn Inc holds 999,209 shares. Fsi Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 109,167 shares. Advisors Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 30,519 shares. 18,400 are owned by South Dakota Inv Council. First Mercantile Trust Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Ellington Management Ltd Llc owns 3,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 64,029 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De owns 7,439 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 4,215 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Com Ltd reported 7,072 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 49,096 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 9,891 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al holds 7,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity. INGRAM DAVID B had bought 24,100 shares worth $1.31M on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $486,750 was bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.04 billion. It operates in two divisions, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking services and products, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail clients and small businesses.