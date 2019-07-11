EPS for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Expected At $0.95; NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $0.95 EPS on July, 19 before the open.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.95% from last quarter’s $0.88 EPS. CFG’s profit would be $423.33 million giving it 9.21 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s analysts see 2.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 5.40 million shares traded or 36.12% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family

Among 6 analysts covering NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NuVasive had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cowen & Co. The stock of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, February 20. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 8 by Needham. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of NUVA in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. See NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The Company’s products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. It has a 60.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold NuVasive, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Macquarie Gru invested in 702,286 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 14,900 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 6,807 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 15,905 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). 391,625 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Invest L P. Century accumulated 257,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 6,706 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 10,396 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 2,940 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 61,485 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 430 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn owns 0.06% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 61,566 shares.

The stock increased 2.01% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 228,389 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 22.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 26/03/2018 – At NuVasive $NUVA, Newly appointed CFO Rajesh Asarpota now takes over chief accounting officer position from what looks like to be recently terminated Jereme Sylvain (held position for less than 2 years); 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 2.3% Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Rev $1.1B-$1.11B; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive

