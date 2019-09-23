EPS for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) Expected At $0.27; Shorts at Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Raised By 10.93%

Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) had an increase of 10.93% in short interest. NG’s SI was 12.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.93% from 10.99 million shares previously. With 2.30M avg volume, 5 days are for Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)’s short sellers to cover NG’s short positions. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) has risen 44.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 125.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. CZWI’s profit would be $3.04 million giving it 10.10 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 17.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 80,775 shares traded or 584.82% up from the average. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has declined 22.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI); 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 5.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan reported 24,174 shares stake. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 325,264 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 23,316 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutler Mngmt Llc stated it has 271,230 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 679,250 shares. 6,464 are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Maltese Capital invested in 0.55% or 659,026 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 194,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 100 shares. Thb Asset has invested 0.57% in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Geode Management Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI). Banc Funds Company Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI).

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $122.97 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 17.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

More notable recent Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earns $4.11 million, or $0.37 Per Share, for the Second Quarter; Closed on F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. Acquisition on July 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “United Bank Joins Forces with CCFBankâ„¢ Nasdaq:CZWI – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CCFBankâ„¢ Agrees to Sell Michigan Branch to Lake Michigan Credit Union – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.