EPS for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) Expected At $0.25; NEDBANK GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR SOU (NDBKY) Shorts Up By 3950%

NEDBANK GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR SOU (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) had an increase of 3950% in short interest. NDBKY’s SI was 8,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3950% from 200 shares previously. With 19,200 avg volume, 0 days are for NEDBANK GROUP LTD SPONSORED ADR SOU (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s short sellers to cover NDBKY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 638 shares traded. Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $0.25 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 127.27% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. CZWI’s profit would be $2.82M giving it 10.72 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 47.06% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 1,903 shares traded. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has declined 21.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various banking services and products in South Africa. The company has market cap of $8.22 billion. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth advisory and investment management, non-resident and embassy banking, unit trust, offshore portfolio, investment banking, and foreign exchange services. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services, such as business and tender accounts; call, fixed, and flexi deposits; loans and structured solutions; value added services; payments and receipts, documentary credits and collections, guarantees, and trade finance; card and cash solutions; treasury solutions; cash management, electronic banking, and merchant payment and support services; life, asset, income and credit protection, funeral, business cover, liability cover, revenue cover, and owners' insurance products; and commodities, equities, fixed income, and structured credit products.

More news for Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Nedbank Group, Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “FirstRand: The Best Of The South African Banks – Seeking Alpha” and published on March 15, 2017 is yet another important article.

More notable recent Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Share Price Has Gained 36% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Bank Joins Forces with CCFBankâ„¢ Nasdaq:CZWI – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earns $953000 For Quarter Ending March 31, 2019; Loans up 3% From Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CCFBankâ„¢ Agrees to Sell Michigan Branch to Lake Michigan Credit Union – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $120.91 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 27.92 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.