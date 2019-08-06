EPS for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) Expected At $-0.06; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Amerco (UHAL) Stake By $1.88 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased Amerco (UHAL) stake by 6.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as Amerco (UHAL)’s stock rose 3.77%. The Indaba Capital Management Lp holds 67,718 shares with $25.16 million value, down from 72,777 last quarter. Amerco now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $359.37. About 53,156 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana

Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -70.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 63,996 shares traded. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has declined 49.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXR News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REQUESTED FDA’S FEEDBACK ON PHASE 2B STUDY DESIGN; 06/03/2018 Citius Reports Progress in Hemorroid Treatment Program; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – MEETING WITH FDA ALSO TO OBTAIN ITS VIEW ON PLANS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FORMULATION CHANGE FOR PLANNED PHASE 2B STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – SELECTING HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID IN ITS STEROID/ANESTHETIC TOPICAL FORMULATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF HEMORRHOIDS; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HELD A TYPE C MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. The company has market cap of $25.17 million. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60 million for 11.04 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

