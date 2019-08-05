EPS for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) Expected At $-0.06; Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. See Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Initiate

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

Analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -70.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 115,409 shares traded. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has declined 49.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXR News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HELD A TYPE C MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – SELECTING HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID IN ITS STEROID/ANESTHETIC TOPICAL FORMULATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF HEMORRHOIDS; 06/03/2018 Citius Reports Progress in Hemorroid Treatment Program; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – MEETING WITH FDA ALSO TO OBTAIN ITS VIEW ON PLANS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FORMULATION CHANGE FOR PLANNED PHASE 2B STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REQUESTED FDA’S FEEDBACK ON PHASE 2B STUDY DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 216,375 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 697,678 shares. Zeke Lc invested in 20,000 shares. 386,792 were reported by Advsr Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase holds 377,454 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of accumulated 11,800 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 25,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 186,290 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 30,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 8,050 shares. Moreover, Caxton Lp has 0.27% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Amalgamated Savings Bank owns 41,323 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 17,054 shares. Cardinal Mgmt Ct invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 2.60 million shares traded or 132.34% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity. The insider Demchyk Matthew bought $36,490.