EPS for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Expected At $0.77; Shorts at Meredith (MDP) Raised By 0.03%

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) had an increase of 0.03% in short interest. MDP’s SI was 7.37 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.03% from 7.37M shares previously. With 372,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s short sellers to cover MDP’s short positions. The SI to Meredith Corporation’s float is 18.89%. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 636,288 shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Ebitda in FY20; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19; 21/03/2018 – Meredith will explore selling Time and Sports Illustrated magazines as company plans layoffs; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Posts $170M 3Q Pretax Special Items; 05/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Joins Wright’s Media Growing Client Roster; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith to lay off as many as 300 employees; 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Has Decided to Exploree Sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money Brands

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report $0.77 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.91 EPS. CRUS’s profit would be $44.76M giving it 17.29 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s analysts see 305.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 268,255 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Meredith Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc owns 95,671 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 7,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teton invested in 33,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 15,841 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 21,586 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 802,513 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp owns 14,248 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 14,897 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rowland And Counsel Adv invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Guggenheim Llc reported 40,155 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates in two divisions, Local Media and National Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $467,052 activity. Harty Thomas H had bought 12,000 shares worth $420,240. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $46,812 was bought by Tallett Elizabeth E.

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.10 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 32.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Cirrus Logic, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru invested 0.06% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 91,265 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership has 20,480 shares. John G Ullman And invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Swiss Natl Bank invested in 110,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 206,321 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Llc invested 0.08% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 707,238 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1,525 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 43,847 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 257,959 shares. 729 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 30,178 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

