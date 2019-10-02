EPS for CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Expected At $0.56; 0 Analysts Bullish The Southern Company (SO)

Among 3 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern has $6400 highest and $5400 lowest target. $60’s average target is -1.78% below currents $61.09 stock price. Southern had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight” rating. Bank of America maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Thursday, September 12. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6400 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. See The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $0.56 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. CIR’s profit would be $11.15M giving it 15.93 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, CIRCOR International, Inc.’s analysts see 24.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 64,790 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Rev $275M-$285M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR in Interest Rate Swap Worth $400M; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C-54C, EST. 56C; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $710.21 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

Among 3 analysts covering CIRCOR Int`l (NYSE:CIR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CIRCOR Int`l has $5000 highest and $3600 lowest target. $45’s average target is 26.12% above currents $35.68 stock price. CIRCOR Int`l had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 5 to “Buy”.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $63.86 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

