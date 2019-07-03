EPS for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Expected At $1.40; Last Week Magna International Inc. (MGA) Coverage

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report $1.40 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 11.95% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. XEC’s profit would be $138.47M giving it 10.49 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Cimarex Energy Co.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 508,517 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION

Among 7 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magna International had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. TD Securities upgraded the shares of MGA in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Sunday, February 24. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. See Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) latest ratings:

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.81 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 8.91 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $96 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity. The insider STEWART LISA A bought 130 shares worth $9,617.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 2.54 million shares. Adage Partners Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cls Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 86 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 49,664 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 10,845 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Asset Management has 5,457 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Mackenzie Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 14,305 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 302,267 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Et Al owns 16,403 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 238,649 shares.

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and makes automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $15.44 billion. The firm offers engineering and contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems; electric/electronic components and systems; roof systems comprising softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops; and closures, including latching systems, hinges and wire forming, power closures, electronics, door modules, window systems engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof racks, roof systems, testing centers, and running boards. It has a 5.95 P/E ratio. It also provides interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings; complete seating systems, mechanism solutions, seat structure solutions, foam and trim products, and design and development solutions; and fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites.