EPS for Ciena (CIEN) Expected At $0.50; Last Week J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) Coverage

Analysts expect Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report $0.50 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. CIEN’s profit would be $77.55 million giving it 21.16 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Ciena Corporation’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 820,480 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS

Among 2 analysts covering JC Penney (NYSE:JCP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JC Penney had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2 target in Thursday, February 28 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of JCP in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of JCP in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. See J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) latest ratings:

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $1.5 New Target: $1.8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold New Target: $2 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $1.5 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6364. About 3.82 million shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 13c; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – SENIOR LEADERS TO COLLECTIVELY SERVE AS OFFICE OF CEO; 18/04/2018 – JCP Proposes Changes to lndenture of Crius Energy Trust; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST INC AS OF MAY 11 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – JEWELRY, SEPHORA, MEN’S AND SALON WERE CO’S TOP PERFORMING DIVISIONS & CATEGORIES DURING QUARTER; 05/03/2018 J.C. Penney Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 8; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of the CEO Also to Include Chief Info Officer Therace Risch and Exec VP of Supply Chain Mike Robbin; 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY CEO MARVIN ELLISON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates J.C. Penney’s Proposed $350M Second-Lien Notes ‘B’; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fourteen Classes of WFRBS 2012-C8

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Investors Worry About J.C. Penney’s Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Provides Statement on Strategic Advisors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JCPenney Announces Jim DePaul as Executive Vice President of Stores – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “W. Paul Jones to Join JCPenney Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Veteran retail leader named to JCPenney board of directors – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.