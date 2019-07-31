EPS for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) Expected At $-0.50; Willis Investment Counsel Upped By $14.88 Million Its Fastenal Co (FB) Holding

Analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to report $-0.50 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 27.54% from last quarter’s $-0.69 EPS. After having $-0.60 EPS previously, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 9.23% or $0.143 during the last trading session, reaching $1.407. About 104,604 shares traded. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has declined 55.43% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CDTX News: 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – STRIVE MET ALL OF ITS PRIMARY OBJECTIVES; 21/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS – ADDITIONAL DATA AND ANALYSES FROM STRIVE PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL CONFIRM POSITIVE EFFICACY RESULTS IN BOTH REZAFUNGIN ARMS; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 RESPECT PROPHYLAXIS TRIAL EXPECTED TO PRODUCE AN INTERIM FUTILITY READ-OUT IN 2019, PROVIDE TOPLINE RESULTS IN 2020; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of; 23/05/2018 – Data to be Presented at ASM Microbe 2018 Demonstrate the Efficacy and Safety of Cidara’s Rezafungin for the Treatment of lnvasive Fungal Infections; 21/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Provides Clinical Data Updates for its Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA THERAPEUTICS INC – PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BOTH TREATMENT AND PREVENTION ON TRACK TO START MID-2018; 19/03/2018 – CIDARA SAYS STRIVE MET ALL OF PRIMARY OBJECTIVES; 19/03/2018 – Cidara Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Lead Antifungal Rezafungin; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 1.7% Position in Cidara

Willis Investment Counsel increased Fastenal Co (FB) stake by 750.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 232,435 shares as Fastenal Co (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 263,400 shares with $16.94M value, up from 30,965 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $563.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $197.63. About 5.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO MEET HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE AIDS AS EARLY AS WED.:FOX; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower: Donald Trump’s election made me speak out; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 26/03/2018 – The FTC declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 20/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Bannon oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data, according to former employee; 28/03/2018 – Collins suggested Chris Cox, Facebook’s chief product officer, answer U.K. lawmakers’ questions on April 24; 26/03/2018 – North Carol AG: Attorney General Josh Stein Demands Answers from Facebook; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud

More notable recent Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cidara up 13% on positive rezafungin data – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MYL, GRUB among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cidara Therapeutics had 11 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. The company has market cap of $37.49 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mngmt invested in 62,177 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 71,568 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 50,374 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.76% or 175,300 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Narwhal Mgmt reported 0.57% stake. Asset Management has 157,476 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Blue Fin Cap Inc reported 28,963 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Dragoneer Investment Group Lc owns 481,266 shares or 4.85% of their US portfolio. Wafra Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 154,815 shares. Hound Prtn Lc reported 1.21 million shares. Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,647 shares. Rench Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 87,298 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Raging Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 140,500 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. $1.35 million worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: A Warning You Might Want To Heed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Ralph Lauren Corp (PLSDF) stake by 1.21 million shares to 30,996 valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amcon Distributing (NYSEMKT:DIT) stake by 5,485 shares and now owns 17,572 shares. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was reduced too.