EPS for Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) Expected At $0.37; KYOCERA ORDINARY SHARES (KYOCF) Shorts Increased By 18.71%

KYOCERA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KYOCF) had an increase of 18.71% in short interest. KYOCF’s SI was 543,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.71% from 457,600 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1358 days are for KYOCERA CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KYOCF)’s short sellers to cover KYOCF’s short positions. It closed at $65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.63% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. CHUY’s profit would be $6.21M giving it 15.69 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Chuy's Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 76.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 121,020 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 21.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 10/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – HISLOP REPLACES JOHN ZAPP AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS SEES FY EPS $1.12 TO $1.16, EST. $1.22; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop As Chairman And Jon Howie As A Director; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.3% AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Semiconductor Parts Group segment provides inorganic and organic packages, and organic multilayer boards and packaging materials for various electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Chuy's Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company has market cap of $389.43 million. The company's restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. It has a 72.79 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states.