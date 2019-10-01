EPS for Churchill Downs (CHDN) Expected At $0.66; Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 24.53% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. CHDN’s profit would be $26.42 million giving it 46.58 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $2.83 EPS previously, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s analysts see -76.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 67,992 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA

Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.58, from 0.42 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 5 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced their stock positions in Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 209,297 shares, down from 215,911 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Churchill Downs Incorporated shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 22,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 509,980 shares. Synovus Corp reported 1,800 shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp stated it has 688,722 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 9,372 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Illinois-based First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 126,075 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 3,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 277,261 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Swiss Bancorporation reported 67,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Par Cap Mngmt Inc holds 4.16% or 2.16 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 20,607 shares.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 26.91 P/E ratio. The firm operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $44.27 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

