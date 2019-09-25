EPS for Chubb Limited (CB) Expected At $2.60; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lifted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) stake by 14.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP acquired 1,415 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 11,044 shares with $5.79M value, up from 9,629 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc. now has $62.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $13.5 during the last trading session, reaching $541.46. About 1.25 million shares traded or 103.72% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report $2.60 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 7.88% from last quarter’s $2.41 EPS. CB’s profit would be $1.18 billion giving it 15.27 P/E if the $2.60 EPS is correct. After having $2.60 EPS previously, Chubb Limited’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $158.84. About 1.58M shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 05/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Chubb INA Holdings Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – Chubb and Oliver Wyman Release Research on Importance of Financial Advisors Addressing Insurance Needs for Holistic Wealth Management; 03/04/2018 – Chubb 1Q Losses From California Mudslides Estimated at $125 Million Pretax; 03/04/2018 – Chubb Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Catastrophe Loss Estimates, Including California Mudslides, of $380 Million; 24/04/2018 – Chubb 1Q Adj EPS $2.34; 18/05/2018 – Chubb Ltd. Hldrs OK Amendment to Authorize Bd to Increase Co. Shr Capital Within 2 Years to Maximum of CHF4.83B; 05/04/2018 – Chubb Appoints Christopher Maleno to Lead North America Field Operations and Matthew Merna to Lead North America Major Accounts; 24/04/2018 – Chubb Corp 1Q Net $1.08B; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Signs Agreement with CyberCube For Use of its Analytic Software; 29/03/2018 – Bunker Partners with Chubb to Accelerate New Insurance Product Development for the Future of Work

Among 3 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $597.50’s average target is 10.35% above currents $541.46 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $610 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity. Myriam Curet also sold $2.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.39 billion. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. It has a 19.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada.