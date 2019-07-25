EPS for China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) Expected At $0.33; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lifted By $4.05 Million Its Walmart (WMT) Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 274.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc acquired 41,717 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Rampart Investment Management Company Llc holds 56,894 shares with $5.55M value, up from 15,177 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $320.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $112.27. About 3.03 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart tops targets, Penney misses; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Flipkart-Walmart deal likely by end of week; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS MADE INVESTMENTS IN LOGISTICS BUT EXPECTS MORE INVESTMENTS FROM WALMART IN THE SPACE; 15/05/2018 – NewsJacksonville: Person shot at Walmart at 103rd Street in Jacksonville

Analysts expect China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter's $0.15 EPS. DL's profit would be $11.07 million giving it 3.88 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, China Distance Education Holdings Limited's analysts see -430.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 2,008 shares traded. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) has declined 23.65% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) stake by 22,604 shares to 73,650 valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 97,072 shares and now owns 40,881 shares. Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Overweight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with "Buy" on Monday, April 1. UBS maintained the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with "Hold" rating. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned "Buy" rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with "Overweight" on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has "Hold" rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 20. Guggenheim maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Guggenheim has "Buy" rating and $115 target. Oppenheimer maintained it with "Hold" rating and $105 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has "Hold" rating given on Friday, February 22 by Daiwa Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People??s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $171.82 million. It operates through three divisions: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software. It has a 13.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers online professional education services in accounting, healthcare, and engineering and construction industries; and other professional education courses, such as the national judicial examination, online test-preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, test preparation courses for university students, and online language courses.