EPS for China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) Expected At $0.33; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Lowered By $400,224 Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake

Analysts expect China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. DL’s profit would be $11.07 million giving it 3.75 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s analysts see -430.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.0598 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 1,675 shares traded. China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) has declined 31.55% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DL News: 07/03/2018 – China Distance Education Sees FY18 Rev $150.6M-$157.2M; 07/03/2018 – China Distance Education 1Q EPS $0.00; 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS WERE $0.018; 16/05/2018 – China Distance Education 2Q Rev $29.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $155.8 MLN TO $162.4 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150.6 MLN TO $157.2 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 19 TO 24 PCT; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ADS WERE $0.098; 16/05/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER ADS WERE $0.082; 07/03/2018 – CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD DL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 15 TO 20 PCT

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 2,274 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 162,926 shares with $28.68M value, down from 165,200 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $122.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $192.36. About 819,976 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Posted Solid Sales Growth in Q3 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.12 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 12,580 shares to 42,111 valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 3,529 shares and now owns 8,510 shares. Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 169,472 were accumulated by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm. Focused Wealth Management has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr holds 1,160 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Company reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 21,169 are owned by Quadrant Management Ltd Com. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 9.24M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 168,205 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 2,268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sather Finance Gp Incorporated has 44,132 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company invested in 3,324 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Com holds 49,366 shares. Blair William Il owns 590,956 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 39,415 shares.

More notable recent China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does China Distance Education Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:DL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dynatrace Holdings IPO: What Investors Need to Know – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “CDEL – China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.: CDEL to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold China Distance Education Holdings Limited shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 6.83 million shares or 2.06% less from 6.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Berkom And Assoc reported 333,165 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) or 40 shares. State Street Corp holds 46,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL). 1.67M were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) for 315,900 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 15,000 shares. 84,927 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 97 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) for 577 shares. Fil holds 0.01% or 1.26M shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd invested 0.36% in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL). Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 311,801 shares.